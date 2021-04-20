'Nighthawks' for dumplings and noodles

On my last night in Seoul, this streetscape in the Bukchon neighborhood reminded me of the classic Edward Hopper painting: "Nighthawks."



Brightly lit and steaming, the façade drew me in. I sat down in this urban oasis for buckwheat noodles in spicy broth and handmade dumplings, sharing a counter with two businessmen who had just got off work. They dared each other to order the "way-too-hot" noodles off the wall menu instead of the simply "spicy." But they called each other's bluff and both slurped "spicy," all the while saying to each other 'whoa, this has got a kick.'



The owner then walked over and teased the men, 'too much for you?' Then, pointing over at a young woman, quietly enjoying her dinner, he told them, 'SHE got the "way-too-hot."' Playing along, she motioned with her chopsticks and asked the sweating pair of salarymen, 'yeah; wanna taste?' Their reply: "no thanks," accompanied by nervous laughter...



