Buffalo Mountain Lodge
Tunnel Mountain Road, Banff National Park, Alberta
| +1 800-661-1367
Photo courtesy of Buffalo Mountain Lodge
Buffalo Mountain LodgeSet just a 15-minute walk from the irresistibly photogenic town of Banff within the pristine surrounds of Banff National Park, Buffalo Mountain Lodge lives up to every rustic Rocky Mountain vacation fantasy. Deer can even be spotted nibbling on the lawns just outside. Classic cabin style is the order of the day, with the spacious rooms decorated in a soothing range of earthy browns, greens, and mustard yellows. Each room boasts hefty stone fireplaces and baskets piled high with logs. Recent renovations have added flat screens to each room, but the views from the windows—of Mount Rundle and Cascade Mountain—put anything man-made to shame. In fact, don’t even pick up the remote. Throughout the summer, the nine acres of grounds ringed by huge pines, firs, and spruces offer a showstopping display of flowering blossoms, which even the locals come to photograph.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Bugling Elk at Buffalo Mountain Lodge
Although Buffalo Mountain Lodge is only minutes from downtown Banff, its location on Tunnel Mountain is surrounded by wilderness. Some of the best wildlife viewing in Western Canada is within walking distance of the front doors. It’s common to listen as huge elk bugle on the lawn. The lodge uses a timber, post, and beams construction to perfectly blend old-world craftsmanship with modern luxury. A wood-burning fireplace adds a touch of Canadian Rockies rustic charm to all 108 rooms, while the balcony patios offer breathtaking views of the mountains.