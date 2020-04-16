Buffalo Mountain Lodge Tunnel Mountain Road, Banff National Park, Alberta

Buffalo Mountain Lodge Set just a 15-minute walk from the irresistibly photogenic town of Banff within the pristine surrounds of Banff National Park, Buffalo Mountain Lodge lives up to every rustic Rocky Mountain vacation fantasy. Deer can even be spotted nibbling on the lawns just outside. Classic cabin style is the order of the day, with the spacious rooms decorated in a soothing range of earthy browns, greens, and mustard yellows. Each room boasts hefty stone fireplaces and baskets piled high with logs. Recent renovations have added flat screens to each room, but the views from the windows—of Mount Rundle and Cascade Mountain—put anything man-made to shame. In fact, don’t even pick up the remote. Throughout the summer, the nine acres of grounds ringed by huge pines, firs, and spruces offer a showstopping display of flowering blossoms, which even the locals come to photograph.