Buenos Aires
Your voyage with Azamara will begin, and end, in the vibrant city of Buenos Aires
, the birthplace of tango and home to elegant 19th and early 20th century buildings that give the city its famous European atmosphere. Whether you choose to explore it at the beginning or the end of your trip, Azamara’s Panoramic Buenos Aires excursion
will give you the lay of the land. You’ll stroll along colorful Caminito Street, lined with brightly painted houses, before continuing to the Plaza de Mayo, home to the Metropolitan Cathedral and the Presidential Palace. Visit the Recoleta Cemetery, with its ornately carved tombstones including that of Argentina’s beloved former first lady, Eva Perón. Relax over pastries and coffee at the charming Café Tortoni, the oldest coffee shop in Argentina (it opened in 1858), before heading to your boutique hotel at sea (or to the airport if you sign up for the excursion at the end of the voyage).
