Buena Vista Deli
4590 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137, USA
| +1 305-576-3945
Photo by Buena Vista Deli
Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm
Everyday Brunch at Buena Vista DeliBrunch is a routine Sunday activity in Miami, but some days we just can't seem to wait for our end-of-week meal of celebratory pancakes.
Buena Vista Deli is located in the recently hip Design District, home to a variety of boutiques, luxury retailers, art galleries and daytime restaurants.
The deli is a small coffee/sandwich spot, with a large variety of pastries and cakes behind the glass window cases. The staff will sneak you a taste as you munch down your lunch, leaving your wanting to save a little room for one of the eateries sweet homemade treats.
This is the perfect spot for those wanting a cool and trendy spot to dine, without having to deal with the high prices and over-the-top resort vibe. This is good food and low key casual dining. Menu highlights include the smoked salmon croissant with brie cheese, lettuce and tomato with a side of garlic and herb tabouli salad.