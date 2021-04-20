Buena Onda Backpackers
Barrio frente sur. De casa dragon, 50 m a mano izquierda, San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
| +505 8743 2769
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm
Hilltop Retreat in San Juan del SurI am a sucker for a sunset view. And I couldn't have asked for a better view than the one I had at Buena Onda Backpackers, a small hostel up a hill near the center of San Juan del Sur.
Hammocks and couches adorn the polished wood deck that overlooks town, the beach, and the Pacific Ocean. In the morning light, you can watch over the town as it springs to life. In the evening, the sky turns from blue, to a golden yellow, back to a deep evening blue before the lights flutter on and the town melts into nighttime.
The hostel itself is rustic, but it is easy to get to, clean, and friendly. And, well, that view....