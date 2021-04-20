Where are you going?
Buena Onda Backpackers

Barrio frente sur. De casa dragon, 50 m a mano izquierda, San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Hilltop Retreat in San Juan del Sur San Juan del Sur Nicaragua

Hilltop Retreat in San Juan del Sur

I am a sucker for a sunset view. And I couldn't have asked for a better view than the one I had at Buena Onda Backpackers, a small hostel up a hill near the center of San Juan del Sur.

Hammocks and couches adorn the polished wood deck that overlooks town, the beach, and the Pacific Ocean. In the morning light, you can watch over the town as it springs to life. In the evening, the sky turns from blue, to a golden yellow, back to a deep evening blue before the lights flutter on and the town melts into nighttime.

The hostel itself is rustic, but it is easy to get to, clean, and friendly. And, well, that view....
By Annie Shustrin , AFAR Local Expert

