A Dessert to Share, or Not If you have seen the wine movie 'Sideways,' then you are already familiar with the restaurant by the name of The Hitching Post II. Located in the small town of Buelton, California, this time warp of an establishment has been going strong since 1986, but the original restaurant (at a different location) opened its doors all the way back in '52. I consider the decor to be 'bingo hall chic,' complete with low ceilings, dark carpeting and a big ol' bowl of crackers to greet you upon arriving at your table. The staff is fantastic, and the chef is quite adept at scorching any type of meat to utter perfection. So why, you say, is there a photo of cheesecake up above? Because, dear reader, while the NY strip I annihilated for dinner was good, this particular dessert was in a league of its own. I didn't ask what was in it, or how they made it, I simply ate it. Quickly. Seriously. And much to the dismay of my wife, who I was supposed to be sharing it with, I pretty much ate it by myself. This is the second piece I ordered, which I did a much better of job of sharing. Hitching Post II: go for the steak, stay for the dessert(s).