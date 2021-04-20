Buddy Guy's Legends
700 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
| +1 312-427-1190
Sun, Thur 12pm - 2am
Mon, Tue 5pm - 2am
Wed, Fri 11am - 2am
Sat 12pm - 3am
Buddy Guy the LegendBuddy Guy’s Legends is a legendary blues bar in Chicago and Buddy Guy himself is still alive, making music and appearances on his own stage. Legends has been open since 1989 and the stage has seen the eclectic likes of Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, David Bowie and the Pointer Sisters, proving that the blues aren’t all that goes on at Legends.
The recently renovated Legends is an expansive place with buffet style Cajun food, pool tables upstairs and live music 7 nights a week. They have an acoustic show on Sunday afternoons and kids are welcome in the restaurant, so bring the whole family. Buddy Guy himself takes over the club in January selling out the joint, so if you plan a visit during that month, get your tickets in advance. Also, parking is tricky in the South Loop area. Be prepared to pay for it or take public transportation.
almost 7 years ago
Iconic Blues Club
Blues fans from all over the world flock to this club, owned by the legendary blues man who taught Jimi Hendrix some of his licks. Filled with evidence of Buddy Guy's illustrious career, from a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame statue to Grammys and signed guitars, the space serves as a casual museum as well as the best place to hear live blues downtown. It's always crowded so come at least two hours before the main show and enjoy samples from a full menu of Cajun cuisine, representing Buddy's native Louisiana.