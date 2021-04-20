Buddy Guy's Legends

Iconic Blues Club

Blues fans from all over the world flock to this club, owned by the legendary blues man who taught Jimi Hendrix some of his licks. Filled with evidence of Buddy Guy's illustrious career, from a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame statue to Grammys and signed guitars, the space serves as a casual museum as well as the best place to hear live blues downtown. It's always crowded so come at least two hours before the main show and enjoy samples from a full menu of Cajun cuisine, representing Buddy's native Louisiana.