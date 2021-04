Buddy Guy the Legend

Buddy Guy’s Legends is a legendary blues bar in Chicago and Buddy Guy himself is still alive, making music and appearances on his own stage. Legends has been open since 1989 and the stage has seen the eclectic likes of Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, David Bowie and the Pointer Sisters, proving that the blues aren’t all that goes on at Legends.The recently renovated Legends is an expansive place with buffet style Cajun food, pool tables upstairs and live music 7 nights a week. They have an acoustic show on Sunday afternoons and kids are welcome in the restaurant, so bring the whole family. Buddy Guy himself takes over the club in January selling out the joint, so if you plan a visit during that month, get your tickets in advance. Also, parking is tricky in the South Loop area. Be prepared to pay for it or take public transportation.