Buddha-Bar Hotel Prague

Glamorous Prague

The Buddha Bar Hotel in Prague is the first location where the famous restaurant / nightclub branched into boutique luxury hotels. For this discerning photographer, lighting is very important to me and this hotel’s design did not disappoint. The hallways are very dark yet warm with room numbers illuminated in the amber flooring outside each door. Keeping with the Asian theme of the original Buddha Bar, the decor doesn’t delve into Central European drabness and the service is top-notch. After a full day of photography and stomping all over Prague to see the sights, I felt like I had a little haven of mood lighting and comfort to return to. Extra tip: the glass elevator that glides silently through the dimly lit floors of red and deep brown is not to be missed. (location is a stone’s throw from Old Town Square yet hidden from the tourist beaten path)