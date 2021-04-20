Buddha-Bar Hotel Prague
Jakubská 649/8, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
| +420 221 776 300
Photo by Tanguy Beaucamps
Buddha-Bar Hotel PragueThis five-star concept hotel—the Czech outpost of the trendy French franchise—delivers on its promise of Asian-inspired luxury while artfully avoiding the tackiness that can sometimes creep into a theme hotel. The Parisian-based brand is known for its high urban-hip quotient, and this property is no exception: With its dim lighting and signature red-and-gold color scheme, the vibe is opium den–chic; events include live DJ nights and burlesque shows in the restaurant/lounge, and rooms come stocked with a music library curated by Buddha-Bar. All of the 38 rooms and suites feature a stand-alone tub embellished with a dragon mosaic and separate shower, lacquered furnishings, and high-tech gizmos like TV screens embedded in the bathroom mirrors, remote-controlled curtains, and VoIP phones. And the centrally located address (in a renovated historic residence in the heart of the Old Town) is just a quick walk to the Charles Bridge, Wenceslas Square, and the Old Town Square and in a neighborhood crowded with restaurants, bars, and shopping.
Safari Correspondent
over 6 years ago
Glamorous Prague
The Buddha Bar Hotel in Prague is the first location where the famous restaurant / nightclub branched into boutique luxury hotels. For this discerning photographer, lighting is very important to me and this hotel’s design did not disappoint. The hallways are very dark yet warm with room numbers illuminated in the amber flooring outside each door. Keeping with the Asian theme of the original Buddha Bar, the decor doesn’t delve into Central European drabness and the service is top-notch. After a full day of photography and stomping all over Prague to see the sights, I felt like I had a little haven of mood lighting and comfort to return to. Extra tip: the glass elevator that glides silently through the dimly lit floors of red and deep brown is not to be missed. (location is a stone’s throw from Old Town Square yet hidden from the tourist beaten path)