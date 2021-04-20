Where are you going?
Buckingham Fountain

301 S Columbus Dr, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
Chicago's Historic Fountain Chicago Illinois United States

Chicago's Historic Fountain

Officially open to the public way back in 1927, even after all these years, Buckingham Fountain remains one of THE must-see sights in Chicago. Sitting on the edge of Lake Michigan, and intermittently erupting with spires of water, Buckingham Fountain is a constant contributor to Chicago's unique skyline. As the centerpiece to Grant Park, this is the perfect destination for a leisurely stroll across the grounds, an occasional concert, or a local snack from one of the numerous hotdog stands that dot the landscape.
By Matthew Keesecker

