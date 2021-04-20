Chicago's Historic Fountain
Officially open to the public way back in 1927, even after all these years, Buckingham Fountain remains one of THE must-see sights in Chicago
. Sitting on the edge of Lake Michigan, and intermittently erupting with spires of water, Buckingham Fountain is a constant contributor to Chicago's unique skyline. As the centerpiece to Grant Park, this is the perfect destination for a leisurely stroll across the grounds, an occasional concert, or a local snack from one of the numerous hotdog stands that dot the landscape.