Bubbles Boutique
226 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
| +1 619-236-9003
Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm
Extensive Collection of Local Designers in San DiegoBubbles has the most extensive collection of local jewelry, clothing, and handbag designers under one roof in the Gaslamp District of San Diego. The owner, Gayleen Nichols is a vivacious woman, who loves supporting local artists—particularly women.
You will want to take your time to peruse this store's wares to see all the beautiful and unique items. You will easily find something for yourself or a friend here.