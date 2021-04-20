Bubbledogs
70 Charlotte St
| +44 20 7637 7770
Tue - Thur 12pm - 4pm, 5:30pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11pm
Champers and Hot Dogs?Who knew this combination existed outside of our imaginations and day drinking fantasies? Bubbledogs' champagne menu (by the glass or bottle) and a list of combo hotdogs will blow your mind. You'll choose more than one dog unless you forgo the fabulous tater tots (look it up) and sweet potato fries, but why hold back? You should order all three. This hot dog snob highly recommends the Fourth of July dog ...perfect beefy flavor, tart cole slaw and crisp streaky bacon. You can also order a pork or vegetarian dog, because...I don't know why, but you can. Look for this tiny, funky little place just north of oxford street in Fitzrovia. It will probably have line outside the door so come at a weird time if you don't like to wait or book ahead if you are a party of 6 or more. Just come.
almost 7 years ago
Champagne & Gourmet Hot Dogs: A Surprisingly Perfect Combination
When I heard about Bubbledogs, I was not sold on the idea. Champagne and hot dogs - how could anyone have signed off on this concept?
Curiousity got the best of me, and I made my way to the tiny restaurant on Charlotte Street. It's cute - really cute. Just the sort of place you'd want to take a date or a friend for a casual but interesting evening.
I was immediately overwhelmed by the choices - so many Champagne cocktails! SO many toppings I never imagined for hot dogs!
My dog: the Mac Daddy. A hot dog covered in mac and cheese, crispy onions and bacon.
My bubbles: the Lisbon Calling cocktail, a mix of Port, Mint, Lemonade and some other goodness. (So not really Champagne exactly, but still lovely!)
My verdict: this place is fun! And definitely a must visit when tutting around trendy Charlotte Street. I never would've thought about macaroni and cheese on a hot dog and now I'm trying to figure out why ALL hot dogs don't have the same topping.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
High-Low Hunger: The Best of Both at Bubbledogs
When you take a seat at one of the long wooden tables of Bubbledogs, you have to ask yourself, "Why didn't I think of this?" Midway between Regent's Park and Russell Square, Bubbledogs is a tongue-in-cheek restaurant that serves hot dogs with champagne. Yep. It's the restaurant equivalent to your late twenties -- except that the experience is always gourmet. Prepare for a short wait at the door, or come in for an early lunch to an empty dining space, and be adventurous. Hot dogs can be topped with macaroni and cheese, fried egg, or sour cream, and they make for surprisingly comfortable companions to a glass of bubbly. It's a restaurant so charmingly offbeat, you'll wonder why you hadn't imagined it first.