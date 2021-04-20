Champagne & Gourmet Hot Dogs: A Surprisingly Perfect Combination

When I heard about Bubbledogs, I was not sold on the idea. Champagne and hot dogs - how could anyone have signed off on this concept?



Curiousity got the best of me, and I made my way to the tiny restaurant on Charlotte Street. It's cute - really cute. Just the sort of place you'd want to take a date or a friend for a casual but interesting evening.



I was immediately overwhelmed by the choices - so many Champagne cocktails! SO many toppings I never imagined for hot dogs!



My dog: the Mac Daddy. A hot dog covered in mac and cheese, crispy onions and bacon.



My bubbles: the Lisbon Calling cocktail, a mix of Port, Mint, Lemonade and some other goodness. (So not really Champagne exactly, but still lovely!)



My verdict: this place is fun! And definitely a must visit when tutting around trendy Charlotte Street. I never would've thought about macaroni and cheese on a hot dog and now I'm trying to figure out why ALL hot dogs don't have the same topping.