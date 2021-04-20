Bryggen Bryggen, 5003 Bergen, Norway

Bryggen Crowds flock to Bergen’s iconic Hanseatic district for an Instagram snap of the colorful houses, but there’s so much more to discover. Exploring the narrow alleyways is a must to fully appreciate what it must have been like to be a trader here during Bergen’s golden age. The Hanseatic Museum gives you the opportunity to step inside one of the buildings and experience the cramped and cold living conditions, while learning about the cod that created the area’s fortune. It's remarkable the district is still standing at all after several fires, and careful restoration work continues to preserve these stories of the past for future generations.