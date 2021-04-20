Enjoying Secret Recipe Cocktails at Bryant's Cocktail Lounge
Milwaukee's oldest cocktail lounge, Bryant's has been serving handcrafted, quality cocktails since 1938. The bar has a 1940s-era theme, and offers a menu of over 400 cocktails. When I say "menu," don't expect an actual paper book, as all drink recipes are top secret. Simply let your bartender know what kinds of flavors you enjoy and they will pick the perfect drink for you. Some popular cocktail choices include the “Pink Squirrel,” which they invented; “Black Magic,” a hurricane-style drink served on fire; ” the ice cream-based “Grasshopper” ; and the “Graveyard Whiskey,” a bitter whiskey cocktail. Drinks range from $7 to $13.