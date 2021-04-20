Where are you going?
Bryant's Cocktail Lounge

1579 S 9th St, Milwaukee, WI 53204, USA
Website
| +1 414-383-2620
Enjoying Secret Recipe Cocktails at Bryant's Cocktail Lounge Milwaukee Wisconsin United States

Tue - Sun 5pm - 2am

Enjoying Secret Recipe Cocktails at Bryant's Cocktail Lounge

Milwaukee's oldest cocktail lounge, Bryant's has been serving handcrafted, quality cocktails since 1938. The bar has a 1940s-era theme, and offers a menu of over 400 cocktails. When I say "menu," don't expect an actual paper book, as all drink recipes are top secret. Simply let your bartender know what kinds of flavors you enjoy and they will pick the perfect drink for you. Some popular cocktail choices include the “Pink Squirrel,” which they invented; “Black Magic,” a hurricane-style drink served on fire; ” the ice cream-based “Grasshopper” ; and the “Graveyard Whiskey,” a bitter whiskey cocktail. Drinks range from $7 to $13.
By Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert

