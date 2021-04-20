Brutopia
1215 Rue Crescent
The First Brewpub in MontrealWelcome to Montreal's oldest beer heaven! With 3 bars, 3 floors, open from 3 to 3 every day, Brutopia's rules are simple (and come in 3's). Drink good beer, eat good food, and enjoy life.
I don't know many people who would argue with that.
One of Brutopia's biggest assets, besides the beer selection and the yummy tapas, are the many terraces. Few places in downtown Montreal can boast so many sun-soaked spots, and the bar definitely takes advantage of that, for the enjoyment of customers.
Furthermore, the beers at Brutopia are all-natural, traditionally brewed ales. They only serve the best stuff available from Canada, and sometimes from the US and the UK for added flavors. They have 5 regular beers on tap and a rotation of seasonals, which range from chocolate stout to raspberry beer and everything in between.
I say cheers to that!