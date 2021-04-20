Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Brutopia

1215 Rue Crescent
Website
The First Brewpub in Montreal Montreal Canada

The First Brewpub in Montreal

Welcome to Montreal's oldest beer heaven! With 3 bars, 3 floors, open from 3 to 3 every day, Brutopia's rules are simple (and come in 3's). Drink good beer, eat good food, and enjoy life.

I don't know many people who would argue with that.

One of Brutopia's biggest assets, besides the beer selection and the yummy tapas, are the many terraces. Few places in downtown Montreal can boast so many sun-soaked spots, and the bar definitely takes advantage of that, for the enjoyment of customers.

Furthermore, the beers at Brutopia are all-natural, traditionally brewed ales. They only serve the best stuff available from Canada, and sometimes from the US and the UK for added flavors. They have 5 regular beers on tap and a rotation of seasonals, which range from chocolate stout to raspberry beer and everything in between.

I say cheers to that!
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points