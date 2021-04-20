Where are you going?
Brussels South Charleroi Airport

Rue des Frères Wright 8, 6041 Charleroi, Belgium
Website
| +32 902 02 490
Not only is living in Belgium a unique experience but the fact that I am just a 30 minute drive from Charleroi airport is an even bigger "+". There are a few discount airlines that fly out of there and the one that I use at least 5-6 times a year is Ryanair. Its Irish and its usually quite cheap.

From Charleroi (which they call Brussels South to make it sound more impressive) I have flown to Dublin, Rome, Bratislava, Budapest, Vienna, Porto, Lanzarote, Madrid... Well, the list goes on forever. They also fly to several Moroccan destinations.

If you're in Belgium or another European country and want to get there faster and cheaper than perhaps a train or a rental car; check out Ryanair.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

