Brussels Greeters [CLOSED] Rue Royale 2, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium

Excellent Free Tours of Brussels with Passionate Locals When it comes to guided tours, you often get what you pay for. Luckily, this is not the case with the Brussels Greeters. This talented, passionate group of volunteers is ready to show you every nook and cranny of the city, absolutely free.



The Brussels Greeters are part of the International Greeter network and are made up of volunteers from all walks of life. Many are locals, born and bred in Brussels. Some are expats, passionate about their adopted home. They are historians, architects, designers, foodies and art-lovers, which means you can take a tour with the theme of your choice.



A Brussels Greeters tour can give you a great overview of Brussels’ highlights if it’s your first visit. However, there are even new sights to be seen if you consider yourself a Brussels expert. After living in and writing about Brussels for 8 years, I consider myself ‘in the know.’ I requested a Greeter show me around a neighbourhood I hadn’t spent much time in and was fascinated by everything I learned. We also had a great discussion about urban planning, expat life, and design in Belgium.



The Brussels Greeters should be your first stop when you arrive in Brussels (or, better yet, email them before you arrive, because their services are very much in demand). The heart of Brussels is in its neighbourhoods and its citizens. The Brussels Greeters offer you both, for free.



More information and a video from our tour: http://cheeseweb.eu/2013/03/discovering-molenbeek-brussels-greeters/

