Brussels Comic Book Museum 20 Rue des Sables

The writing on the walls... Brussels is considered to be the comic book capital of the world. Belgians love not only their own comic books and comic heros such as Lucky Luke, the Smurfs and the world famous TinTin, but also appreciate those from other parts of the world.



Other than the Comic Book Museum in the city, the Belgians also celebrate their comic culture through many murals of their characters scattered around the city. You can also find statues as well.



If you head from the Grand Place to the Manneken Pis statue, you will come across the Tintin one but keep your eyes opened for many others as well, including the one in the photo.