Brussels
Brussels, Belgium
Brussels Ice MagicFollowing a successful stop in Paris, the International Festival of Ice Sculptures ‘Ice Magic’ is visiting Brussels for the first time, in the sumptuous setting of the Place des Palais.
This flagship event is to be launched during the end-of-year festivities and will be held on the Place des Palais, from 20 December 2013 to 9 February 2014.
Drawing their inspiration from the wonderful world of comic strips, the sculptures have been erected in a huge 1,000m² pavilion, insulated to keep it cold. Some 20 artist-sculptors from across the globe have reproduced – with their own interpretation – dozens of famous characters and scenes taken from the world of comic strips, but set in a typically Brussels setting…
Four hundred and twenty tonnes of natural ice have been transformed, creating the worlds of Tintin, Quick & Flupke, the Smurfs, Gaston Lagaffe, Asterix, Boule et Bill, Thor, Spiderman, Lucky Luke and Thorgal… among so many others.
Nor should we forget to mention the numerous buildings and monuments that will make up the grandiose setting, all to the credit of Brussels. Some of the sculptures and scenes are up to six meters high!
Come as a family or with friends and immerse yourself in the enchanting magic of the snow and ice.