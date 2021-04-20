Brussels
Brussels, Belgium
Rose de DamasWe went to Brussels the other day and finally went inside of Rose de Damas Patisserie.
It's a Middle Eastern place that has the most mouth watering deserts on display. Until that day we always looked and never seem to have the time to go inside. Well, what a loss it was for me.
The deserts are beyond incredible the variety is huge. All made fresh from the healthiest ingredients like nuts, seeds, fruit and honey. I could not decide what to get so I got one (or two) of each.
In walking distance from Grand Place, this is a must while in Brussels.