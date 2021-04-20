Where are you going?
Brussels

Brussels, Belgium
Website
Rose de Damas Brussels Belgium

Rose de Damas

We went to Brussels the other day and finally went inside of Rose de Damas Patisserie.
It's a Middle Eastern place that has the most mouth watering deserts on display. Until that day we always looked and never seem to have the time to go inside. Well, what a loss it was for me.
The deserts are beyond incredible the variety is huge. All made fresh from the healthiest ingredients like nuts, seeds, fruit and honey. I could not decide what to get so I got one (or two) of each.
In walking distance from Grand Place, this is a must while in Brussels.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

