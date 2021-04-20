Brussels in Photos

ART TRUC TROC | Post-it®

BRUSSELS, Belgium – This is what happens when you give hundreds of kids unbridled freedom to use hundreds of Post-it® notes.



Every year an art exhibition entitled, Art Truc Troc offers an event the whole family can enjoy.



And the concept of the show honors the oldest way of doing business, by trade. That’s right, folks can trade objects, services, trips or anything your imagination can pull together, in exchange for original pieces of modern art.



Upon entry to the show, every participant is provided a Post-it® booklet, where one writes down their exchange, then places the offer next to the work of art of choice … The artist has within 7-days after the show to respond, or confirm the exchange.



And what is this yellow room all about that’s featured above?



This is the kids area of the show where little ones are given free rein to use their Post-it®, as they see fit.



And guess what else I have to share with you today?



Last night my artist exchange offer was accepted. I couldn’t be more thrilled by my exchange acceptance.



This is a thrilling travel experience, if you ask me. This exchange means I can take back home with me original artwork from my travels.



Best bet: The concept of the art show is going world-wide. Interested to know more about my selected artwork and offer, please see my next Belgian posting for more details.

