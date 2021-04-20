Brussels
Brussels, Belgium
Art Of The BrickUntil the 21st of April, the Brussels Stock Exchange is hosting this unique art exhibit. It's entirely made from Lego bricks, product of the imagination of the US artist, Nathan Sawaya.
It's great fun for people of all ages. Kids have a large play area with a few Lego stations. Plenty of kids around but not too crowded and parents have tables and chairs to watch the little ones while comfortable.
All art pieces display some of the most famous people, paintings and statues in the world and do not miss the huge dinosaur, so large it needed it's own room. At the exit you can buy Lego sets. Definitely worth a visit.