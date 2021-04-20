Where are you going?
Brussels

Brussels, Belgium
Art Of The Brick Brussels Belgium

Art Of The Brick

Until the 21st of April, the Brussels Stock Exchange is hosting this unique art exhibit. It's entirely made from Lego bricks, product of the imagination of the US artist, Nathan Sawaya.

It's great fun for people of all ages. Kids have a large play area with a few Lego stations. Plenty of kids around but not too crowded and parents have tables and chairs to watch the little ones while comfortable.
All art pieces display some of the most famous people, paintings and statues in the world and do not miss the huge dinosaur, so large it needed it's own room. At the exit you can buy Lego sets. Definitely worth a visit.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
