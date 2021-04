Amazing view

The Mont des Arts offers one of Brussels ' most amazing views. From the elevated vantage point, the famous tower of the Brussels Town Hall in the Grand Place is clearly visible and on a clear, sunny day, the Koekelberg Basilica and even the Atomium can be seen.Major tourist attractions are located within walking distance; the Musical Instrument Museum, the Royal Museums of Fine Arts, the Royal Palace, and the city's cathedral.One of my favorite places and views in Brussels.