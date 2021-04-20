Where are you going?
Brussels

Brussels, Belgium
Amazing view Brussels Belgium

Amazing view

The Mont des Arts offers one of Brussels' most amazing views. From the elevated vantage point, the famous tower of the Brussels Town Hall in the Grand Place is clearly visible and on a clear, sunny day, the Koekelberg Basilica and even the Atomium can be seen.

Major tourist attractions are located within walking distance; the Musical Instrument Museum, the Royal Museums of Fine Arts, the Royal Palace, and the city's cathedral.

One of my favorite places and views in Brussels.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

