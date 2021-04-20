Where are you going?
Brussels Art Walks

Brussels, Belgium
Website
Discover Brussels Through Art Brussels Belgium

Discover Brussels Through Art

Brussels has a vibrant art scene with hundreds of small galleries scattered throughout the city. It can be hard to know where to begin and can feel intimidating if you aren't an art expert.

Enter Brussels Art Walks—guided tours of several of the city's galleries, by a trained art historian and curator. These small group tours offer a look inside some of Brussels best (and most hidden) art galleries.

The insights into the exhibitions are invaluable and sparked some lively discussions about the nature of art, during our recent tour.

Tours last half a day, include 3-4 galleries and are given in English (although other languages may be available on request). The best part, each tour takes in different galleries and exhibitions so you can never take the same Art Walk twice.

More information and a video of our Art Walk here: http://cheeseweb.eu/2013/05/exploring-contemporary-art-brussels-art-walks/
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

