Brunswick Zone River Grove
3111 River Rd, River Grove, IL 60171, USA
| +1 708-456-4100
Photo courtesy of Brunswick Zone
Sun, Tue 9am - 12am
Mon 4pm - 12am
Wed, Thur 11am - 12am
Fri 4pm - 2am
Sat 9am - 2am
Fun and Games at Brunswick ZoneBoth children and adults will find plenty to play with at Brunswick Zone. The entertainment emporium in River Grove boasts 48 bowling lanes, six pool tables, and video games. While kids stock up on treats at the snack bar, adults can take a break in the lounge and catch a game on one of seven flat-screen TVs. Friday nights herald the weekend with cosmic bowling, a DJ, and contests with prizes.
Brunswick Zone is open every day from 9:00 a.m.–midnight (2:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays).