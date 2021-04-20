Where are you going?
Brulé Vaval

Saint Barthelemy, St Barthélemy
Raise a Little Hell on Shell Beach Saint Barthélemy

Raise a Little Hell on Shell Beach

Time your visit to St Barths to coincide with the Brulé Vaval, a raucous festival that brings much of the island down onto Shell Beach to set fire to the night the day after the St Barth's Carnival.

Originally associated with the custom of allowing Christians to eat meat one last time before Lent, the festival has long been synonymous with deprivation—though today it's more widely known as a fun, uplifting event that sees locals craft costumes and masks celebrating African and Caribbean customs while cavorting on the beach.



By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
