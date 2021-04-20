Brulé Vaval
Saint Barthelemy, St Barthélemy
Photo courtesy of Ed Gudenas, Tourism St Barths/saintbarth-tourisme.com
Raise a Little Hell on Shell BeachTime your visit to St Barths to coincide with the Brulé Vaval, a raucous festival that brings much of the island down onto Shell Beach to set fire to the night the day after the St Barth's Carnival.
Originally associated with the custom of allowing Christians to eat meat one last time before Lent, the festival has long been synonymous with deprivation—though today it's more widely known as a fun, uplifting event that sees locals craft costumes and masks celebrating African and Caribbean customs while cavorting on the beach.