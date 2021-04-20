BRUJAS DE CARTAGENA Playa de la Artilliera #36-38, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia

Cartagena to Lima Lima is one of my favorite cities in the world, and in that city is Brujas de Cachiche - serving up some of the best pisco and ceviche I've ever had the pleasure of enjoying.



While wandering the streets of Cartagena one day, I happened upon the famed logo of my favorite Lima restaurant. Serendipity at it's finest - Brujas de Cartagena. I had no idea this was a budding franchise.



A must eat!