BRUJAS DE CARTAGENA

Playa de la Artilliera #36-38, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
Website
| +57 5 6604772
Cartagena to Lima Cartagena Colombia

Cartagena to Lima

Lima is one of my favorite cities in the world, and in that city is Brujas de Cachiche - serving up some of the best pisco and ceviche I've ever had the pleasure of enjoying.

While wandering the streets of Cartagena one day, I happened upon the famed logo of my favorite Lima restaurant. Serendipity at it's finest - Brujas de Cartagena. I had no idea this was a budding franchise.

A must eat!
By Michaela Trimble , AFAR Ambassador

