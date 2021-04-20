Where are you going?
Bruges

Bruges, Belgium
Evening in Bruges Bruges Belgium

Evening in Bruges

Bruges is a gorgeous city but really overwhelmed with tourists. This is why I really appreciate the evenings there.

The traffic dies down, the boats are not disturbing the canals anymore, the evening sun is putting it's warmth on the beautiful buildings. It's my favorite time of the day in one of my favorite cities in Belgium.

The center is still bustling for sure but just outside of it it's calm, people enjoy nice meals at little quiet terraces, you see lovers holding hands walking along the quiet canal. It's really a magical time and place.
By Adriana Yampey

