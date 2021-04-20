Brown's Hotel Albemarle St, Mayfair, London W1S 4BP, UK

Tea as It Ought to Be I'm partial to the old-school charm of the afternoon tea at Brown's Hotel, with its dark wood paneling, the piano, and overstuffed setees underneath the window. Perfect for a fall or winter afternoon. The tables are as they should be, low and laden with crisp heavy linen, lovely tea cups and heavy silver pots. The tea selection is extensive. The elaborate 3-tiered stand is laden with tiny chocolate desserts, scones still warm from the oven, and a variety of crustless sandwiches. Most importantly, there are crocks of fresh clotted cream and homemade strawberry preserves. Soon after finishing your last pastry, the staff rolls by with the cake trolley and offers you a slice of sponge or fruitcake. When you can't possibly finish another bite, you sit back on the sofa and soak up the atmosphere. Fading afternoon light, rain falling outside the window, a cup of tea and all is right with the world again.