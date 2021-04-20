Good eats in Birmingham
Browns bar & Brasserie is located in the Bull Ring, right next to St. Martin's Church. They serve a pretty good variety of dishes. We tried a few, the crab and avocado stack, the lobster tagliatelle, carpaccio of seared tuna and the teriyaki sea reared trout that turned out to be salmon but very good still. Everything was delicious and I would definitely eat there again. Prices were not too bad either. The kids menu is great too, besides the regular fish and chips, and penne pasta they serve smaller portions from the main menu which I thought was pretty cool. Usually they are stuck with the 2 options which is no fun at all for kids who want to try different foods.