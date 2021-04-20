Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Browns bar & Brasserie

Unit 1, 7 Spiceal Street St Martins Square, Birmingham B5 4BH, UK
Website
| +44 121 643 8708
Good eats in Birmingham Birmingham United Kingdom

More info

Sun 9am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 11pm

Good eats in Birmingham

Browns bar & Brasserie is located in the Bull Ring, right next to St. Martin's Church. They serve a pretty good variety of dishes. We tried a few, the crab and avocado stack, the lobster tagliatelle, carpaccio of seared tuna and the teriyaki sea reared trout that turned out to be salmon but very good still. Everything was delicious and I would definitely eat there again. Prices were not too bad either. The kids menu is great too, besides the regular fish and chips, and penne pasta they serve smaller portions from the main menu which I thought was pretty cool. Usually they are stuck with the 2 options which is no fun at all for kids who want to try different foods.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points