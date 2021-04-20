Brown Sugar Kitchen 2534 Mandela Pkwy, Oakland, CA 94607, USA

Chicken, Waffles and a Side of Awesome Mind, blown and belly, full. Brown Sugar Kitchen is the place in the East Bay for your brunch in search of food for the soul.



Created by the master head chef Tanya Holland (known for her celebration of community as well as her gifts in the kitchen), you'll find this inviting space on Mandela Parkway in Oakland.



There are poached eggs swimming in cheddar grits, chicken apple sausages and enormous beignets. Make sure that at least one person in your brunch crew orders the famous chicken and waffles.



On a weekend morning, be prepared for a bit of a wait- but you can grab a coffee or watch the action in the open kitchen, before you're seated. There's plenty of space inside and out while you wait for your table.



Be sure to arrive hungry and know with confidence that Brown Sugar Kitchen will be in the running for your best brunch spot in the Bay Area!



