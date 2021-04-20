Where are you going?
Brown Sugar

106 Curlewis St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Website
Brown Sugar in Bondi Bondi Beach Australia

Brown Sugar in Bondi

Run by a brother and sister duo, Brown Sugar is a small place with big flavor. Four seasonal menus (breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner) plus heaps of chalkboard specials are inspired by the freshest local ingredients. Early morning favorites include the granola and muesli bowls, topped with yogurt and rhubarb; the all-day brunch features slow-cooked Moroccan eggs and a grilled asparagus and poached egg dish; lunch ranges from salads and paninis to pastas and heartier meat and seafood plates; and dinner could consist of South Australian mussels, a char-grilled Tasmanian rib-eye, or a fish pie with leeks and truffle oil. If you can squeeze in dessert, you won't regret it.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

