Brown Eyed Girl 234 Main Street

Boho Boutique Brown Eyed Girl is a one-stop-shop for all things flirty and funky. When I visited the cozy store, I was surprised to find the boutique packed with women ages 16-60. Sure enough, I was drawn in too, purchasing an ombré tank and coral-inspired silver necklace.



The original store started on Maryland's Eastern Shore and was geared towards the beach girl. Since it's moved to Annapolis, Brown Eyed Girl has evolved from surfer to boho, carrying a large selection of colorful clothing, swimsuits, accessories and locally-made jewelry. This is a refreshing stop amongst the swarms of souvenir tee-shirt stores downtown.



Tip: Make sure to wander upstairs to visit the gallery of local art.