Brown Beach House

Put Gradine 66, 21220, Trogir, Croatia
Website
| +385 21 355 450
This design hotel opened in Trogir near Split in 2016, bringing some modern sophistication to the mid–Dalmatian Coast. The stone building, once a tobacco warehouse, sits on a narrow channel that separates Ciovo Island from the mainland, so guests can arrange daylong sailing trips as well as crossings on a speedboat. The guest rooms have white-and-blue-patterned linens, silk rugs, and wood floors, plus marble-tiled baths with oversize tubs and showers. Also on-site is an airy library filled with art and design books, and a lounge where guests can play dominoes or billiards. The star of the show, however, is the sundeck, with its sea views, large lap pool, and white daybeds and umbrellas. At night, the shimmering blue light of the pool reflects off the hotel’s white stone walls, creating a serene place to wind down your day.
By Sunshine Flint , AFAR Contributor

