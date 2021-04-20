Where are you going?
Broward B-cycle

1140 Northeast 7th Avenue
Website
| +1 754-200-5672
Dania Beach Florida United States

B-Cycle: Health for You and the Environment

An economical and healthy choice for South Florida locals is Broward B-Cycle, the new bike sharing program in Fort Lauderdale.

If you have to run an errand, grab lunch or get a good workout in, purchase a membership online and rent a bike from any of many B-Stations located around Broward County.

The bikes are returned to any B-Station within the county and it's there for you when you need it. The bikes are specially designed for people of all sizes thanks to an adjustable seat post. The bikes are simple to operate and a lot of fun.

Take a ride along the boardwalks or shopping plazas in beautiful Fort Lauderdale. Using B-Cycle's will help avoid traffic and air pollution.

All bikes come with a front basket for storage, fenders, and skirt and chain guards to keep your clothes clean. Automatic lights are installed for safety.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

