Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Brouwerij Westmalle

Antwerpsesteenweg 496, 2390 Westmalle, Belgium
Website
| +32 3 312 92 22
Brouwerij Westmalle Westmalle Belgium

More info

Mon - Thur 7:30am - 12:30pm, 1pm - 5pm
Fri 8am - 12:30pm

Brouwerij Westmalle

Westmalle is one of the six Trappist beers brewed in Belgium. Like with the others, the monastery and the brewery cannot be visited but they do have a restaurant right across the street. It's large and has an indoor part and outdoor part. On the side of it there is also a large playground, very nice, clean and extremely entertaining for the little ones. We wanted to try something new so we ordered the the very pleasing Westmalle ‘Half and Half’ or Trubbel, obtained by mixing the Dubbel and the Tripel. As far as food goes we wanted to try the Westmalle cheese and meat platter. I love their cheese, mild and creamy. The meat that came with it was called head meat and I thought it was a slight problem in translation but it turns out it's exactly that, the meat from the pig's head mixed with gelatine and made into a large block. From there they cut a slice and they cube it and serve it with spicy mustard. Very good so give it a try.
You can purchase beer and glasses from the restaurant as well as other products related to the brewery.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points