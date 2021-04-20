Brouwerij Westmalle
Antwerpsesteenweg 496, 2390 Westmalle, Belgium
| +32 3 312 92 22
Mon - Thur 7:30am - 12:30pm, 1pm - 5pm
Fri 8am - 12:30pm
Brouwerij WestmalleWestmalle is one of the six Trappist beers brewed in Belgium. Like with the others, the monastery and the brewery cannot be visited but they do have a restaurant right across the street. It's large and has an indoor part and outdoor part. On the side of it there is also a large playground, very nice, clean and extremely entertaining for the little ones. We wanted to try something new so we ordered the the very pleasing Westmalle ‘Half and Half’ or Trubbel, obtained by mixing the Dubbel and the Tripel. As far as food goes we wanted to try the Westmalle cheese and meat platter. I love their cheese, mild and creamy. The meat that came with it was called head meat and I thought it was a slight problem in translation but it turns out it's exactly that, the meat from the pig's head mixed with gelatine and made into a large block. From there they cut a slice and they cube it and serve it with spicy mustard. Very good so give it a try.
You can purchase beer and glasses from the restaurant as well as other products related to the brewery.