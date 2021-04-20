Broue Pub Brouhaha - La Maison des Brasseurs
5860 Avenue de Lorimier
+1 514-271-7571
Sun - Sat 11am - 3am
An Authentic Neighborhood BrewpubWith 20 regular beers on tap and over 100 different bottled brews, Broue Pub Brouhaha—La Maison des Brasseurs is not only famous for its selection but also its atmosphere. Only beer lovers will make the trip to this remote (well, by urban standards anyway) area in Rosemont to taste the province's best beers.
The tables are covered in a bottle-cap paper, which only makes the choosing process that much harder. Otherwise, the bar is everything you'd expect from a brewpub: wood everywhere, a never-ending beer list, and truly passionate staff always happy to help you find the perfect drink.
The food at Brouhaha is also worth the detour, especially the Poutiflette, a poutine topped with lardons, caramelized onions, leek, a cream-based gravy, and a rich Quebec cheese.
There really isn't a better mix than a good brew and poutine. You'll have to see for yourself!