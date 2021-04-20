Brother Baba Budan
359 Little Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
+61 3 9347 8664
Sat, Sun 8:30am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 5pm
Café Culture in MelbourneLong renown as Australia’s coffee capital, Melbourne is the place to come if you want the best coffee Australia has to offer.
If there is only coffee house you visit make Brother Baba Budan your choice.
The warehouse-style café, located near Melbourne Central, may look deceivingly simple but the focus is all on the coffee. Try their signature double ristretto – it’s been said this is the perfect balance of milk and coffee.
Any café that takes the time to roast their own beans often have some of the best blends and this is true at The League of Honest Coffee in Exploration Lane.
They’ve created a smooth blend that goes well with all milk types, but still tastes great as an espresso.
Melburnian's love their bikes so why not stop at The Little Mule, a bike themed café in Somerset Place. Their blends are done well, if not a little bitter at times, but it’s the smooth mix they create which is perfect for the first coffee of the day.
Australian Coffee Ceremony
My server placed a small glass vessel on the table, placed a wooden stand over it, and then atop the stand was a ceramic filter basket with my coffee grounds. She poured perfectly hot water with the deliberation of a monk and stirred the grounds with a small paddle, waiting for it to slowly trickle into the glass. Once that was complete, she poured the black liquid into another ceramic flask, which she placed on my table with a smile. "Your coffee, sir."
Melbournians take their coffee really seriously.
