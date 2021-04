Café Culture in Melbourne

Long renown as Australia’s coffee capital, Melbourne is the place to come if you want the best coffee Australia has to offer.If there is only coffee house you visit make Brother Baba Budan your choice.The warehouse-style café, located near Melbourne Central, may look deceivingly simple but the focus is all on the coffee. Try their signature double ristretto – it’s been said this is the perfect balance of milk and coffee.Any café that takes the time to roast their own beans often have some of the best blends and this is true at The League of Honest Coffee in Exploration Lane.They’ve created a smooth blend that goes well with all milk types, but still tastes great as an espresso.Melburnian's love their bikes so why not stop at The Little Mule, a bike themed café in Somerset Place. Their blends are done well, if not a little bitter at times, but it’s the smooth mix they create which is perfect for the first coffee of the day.