Brother Baba Budan

Australian Coffee Ceremony

My server placed a small glass vessel on the table, placed a wooden stand over it, and then atop the stand was a ceramic filter basket with my coffee grounds. She poured perfectly hot water with the deliberation of a monk and stirred the grounds with a small paddle, waiting for it to slowly trickle into the glass. Once that was complete, she poured the black liquid into another ceramic flask, which she placed on my table with a smile. "Your coffee, sir."



Melbournians take their coffee really seriously.