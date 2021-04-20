Smorgasburg on Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5 334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA

Brooklyn Smorbasburg Nearly 100 vendors of local food purveyors along the refurbished Brooklyn waterfront. The views are amazing as is the variety of inventive cuisine, much offered in small portions to allow for lots and lots of tastings. The paths and parks along the waterfront allow a nice way to work it off afterward. The event is held here on Sundays, rain or shine, from 11 - 6. The event will move back to the Tobacco Warehouse on the park's other end in DUMBO. The Saturday event takes place along the Williamsburg waterfront.