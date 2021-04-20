Smorgasburg on Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5
Brooklyn SmorbasburgNearly 100 vendors of local food purveyors along the refurbished Brooklyn waterfront. The views are amazing as is the variety of inventive cuisine, much offered in small portions to allow for lots and lots of tastings. The paths and parks along the waterfront allow a nice way to work it off afterward. The event is held here on Sundays, rain or shine, from 11 - 6. The event will move back to the Tobacco Warehouse on the park's other end in DUMBO. The Saturday event takes place along the Williamsburg waterfront.
Like an outdoor summer rock festival for food, as many as 100 local food vendors congregate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East River State Park in the Williamsburg neighborhood on Saturdays and on Sundays at Pier 5 in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Nosh on homemade jellies, jams, sauces, and ice cream as well as unique specialties such as the Ramen Burger - a burger in which ramen noodles serve as buns - from Go Ramen, fried anchovies from Bon Chovie, BFC (Buttermilk Fried Chicken) from Buttermilk Channel, and giant-sized Truffle Fries from Home Frite. In addition, Smorgasburg is the only place in New York where sweet and savory Bruffins - buttery, flaky brioche dough wrapped around varieties of international ingredients - are available.