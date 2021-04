Smorgasburg on Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5

Like an outdoor summer rock festival for food, as many as 100 local food vendors congregate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East River State Park in the Williamsburg neighborhood on Saturdays and on Sundays at Pier 5 in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Nosh on homemade jellies, jams, sauces, and ice cream as well as unique specialties such as the Ramen Burger - a burger in which ramen noodles serve as buns - from Go Ramen, fried anchovies from Bon Chovie, BFC (Buttermilk Fried Chicken) from Buttermilk Channel, and giant-sized Truffle Fries from Home Frite. In addition, Smorgasburg is the only place in New York where sweet and savory Bruffins - buttery, flaky brioche dough wrapped around varieties of international ingredients - are available.