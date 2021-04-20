Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Brooklyn Bridge Park - Pier 1

2 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Website
Sunset Walk In Brooklyn Brooklyn New York United States
catching sunset over manhattan Brooklyn New York United States
Sunset Walk In Brooklyn Brooklyn New York United States
catching sunset over manhattan Brooklyn New York United States

Sunset Walk In Brooklyn

After a scorcher of a day in the city, the Brooklyn Bridge Park is the place to go for a cool breeze and a great view. With lots of places to sit and watch the sunset behind the city skyline, it's a grab place to head to with good company and a good sandwich or ice cream.
By Elise

More Recommendations

Brooke Fitts
almost 7 years ago

catching sunset over manhattan

I love wandering around Dumbo, Brooklyn at dusk. I've often said that NYC has some of the best sunsets around + this is the place you want to be when a good one decides to happen! if it's a summer night grab an ice cream cone from the Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory... or if you're hungry walk right up the street to Grimaldi's for amazing pizza!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points