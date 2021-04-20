Brooklyn Bridge Park - Pier 1
2 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Sunset Walk In BrooklynAfter a scorcher of a day in the city, the Brooklyn Bridge Park is the place to go for a cool breeze and a great view. With lots of places to sit and watch the sunset behind the city skyline, it's a grab place to head to with good company and a good sandwich or ice cream.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
catching sunset over manhattan
I love wandering around Dumbo, Brooklyn at dusk. I've often said that NYC has some of the best sunsets around + this is the place you want to be when a good one decides to happen! if it's a summer night grab an ice cream cone from the Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory... or if you're hungry walk right up the street to Grimaldi's for amazing pizza!