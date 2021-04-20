Brooklyn Boulders Chicago
Adventure awaits at this West Loop indoor playground, where visitors can boulder, auto-belay, and rappel their way through 25,000 square feet of space. Pros can take to the walls in no time, but those seeking a little more guidance (or off-wall activity) can opt for any of the venue’s classes; choose one from a schedule made up of everything from Intro to Climbing and Learn the Ropes to various yoga disciplines for climbers. Young ones are in good hands, too—its Kids Academy boasts a goal-oriented curriculum focused on the physical and mental benefits of climbing, while Adventure Camps are offered as single sessions or full-week programs—ideal for summer-break and vacation days.