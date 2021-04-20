Broadway Tower
Middle Hill, Broadway WR12 7LB, UK
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Broadway TowerBroadway Tower is located on Broadway Hill, near the village of Broadway, in the English county of Worcestershire, at the second highest point of the Cotswolds after Cleeve Hill. Broadway Tower's base is 1,024 feet (312 metres) above sea level. The tower itself stands 55 feet (17 metres) high.
This is such a great spot to have a picnic. It isn't busy at all.
