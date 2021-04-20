Brixton
Brixton, London, UK
David Bowie's Mural in BrixtonIf you are a David Bowie fan, you might already know that he was born in Brixton, East London.
Brixton, once known as a tough neighborhood (crime and riots) has been gentrified in the last few years by young middle class people who can't afford to live in London proper.
As part of a summer exhibition called The Many Faces of Bowie, at Opera Gallery, central London, the street artist James Cochran has painted Bowie's mural—inspired by the album cover of the Thin White Duke’s 1973 record Aladdin Sane.
But it's not only Bowie's mural that can be found in Brixton. In the street-market area and in some of the main streets, you can find more.