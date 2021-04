Brits on Broad

The British have invaded the Washington, D.C. area again—this time in the form of two gregarious 'dames.' A recent addition to the Falls Church scene since 2012, owners Joan van Steyn and Virginia Bowles offer a hodge-podge of items ranging from clothing, jewelry, fashion accessories, home décor, books, and stationary cards as well as a beauty salon and massage parlor in the back. Being British, specialty gifts from their native England are available as well. Spotted dick anyone?