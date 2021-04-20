Britomart shopping precinct
3, Maritime Building 130 Quay St, Auckland, 1140, New Zealand
| +64 9-914 8431
Harbor Views and Delicious Seafood at OstroOn the second floor of the Seafarers Building in trendy Britomart, Josh Emett's Ostro commands incredible views of the Auckland harbor. The view into the kitchen, however—if you're sitting at the counter—is just as riveting.
Anything from the raw bar is a delight. Bluff oysters and clams from Cloudy Bay are fresh and delicious, as is the kingfish crudo. Other dishes, like a refreshing prawn and miso salad or the (pricy) rock lobster, give a sense of the bountiful waters that Aucklanders have access to.