British Military Cemetery 20-34 Rue Nestor Dehon

Enemies together One of the most unusual military cemeteries in the world has to be the British one in the little village of St Symphorieum just a few miles south of Mons.



The cemetery was originally where German soldiers who died in WWI were buried. Later British soldiers from the same war, perhaps killed by those resting on the same grounds, were also laid to rest there.



The cemetery is now run by the British war graves commission.