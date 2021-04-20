British Larder Suffolk
Orford Rd, Bromeswell, Woodbridge IP12 2PU, UK
| +44 1394 460310
Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 2:30pm
Mon - Thur 6pm - 9pm
Fri 6pm - 9:30pm
Sat 9:30am - 12pm, 12:30pm - 3pm, 5pm - 9:30pm
Defying All Stereotypes of British FoodThe British Larder started as a website, with two chefs extolling the virtues of British seafood, produce, and meat. You can't extol that much without needing to actually prove the point, in person, so they started a restaurant in beautiful Suffolk.
There they cook exceedingly local, fresh, and delicious meals. Our lunch consisted mostly of seafood, and entirely of appetizers—a smoked seafood platter, fried mackerel, chicken liver parfait, crab salad, and delicious wine.
There's also a big lawn out in the back with a play structure that was teeming with kids, parents kicking back with drinks, fries, and sandwiches.