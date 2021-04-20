British Columbia 5A BC-5A, British Columbia, Canada

Southern British Columbia Road Trip Itinerary The scenery between Vancouver and the Kootenay region of British Columbia is some of the best for road trips. I've driven this road I don't know how many times and I have yet to sicken of the beauty.

From Vancouver's thick and lush green forests to the rolling green and the stretching lake Okanagan valley nestled in between an extinct volcano and mountains that have been shaped by the wind and water.



Here's a brief itinerary that'll get you to (or from) the west coast of BC to the interior - I've also listed what's so special about each location. (Non-stop this trip will take you about 7-8 hours)



Vancouver- It's special qualities are renown (check Afar.com for more highlights and examples).



Merritt- It was a popular with many famous cowboys in their day. Now it is the country music capital of Canada with many murals and the walk of stars downtown.



Kelowna- Besides being a beach town there are many wineries to be visited including the location where the valley's very first wineries were planted in 1859.



Greenwood- Was where Snow Falling on Cedars was filmed and the foundations of Japanese internment camps still can be found. Stop at the Copper Eagle for delicious road trip food.



GrandForks- Many Russian Doukhobors settled and the influence can still be found in the food and churches. Stop at Tasty Treat or Kool Treat in gorgeous Christina Lake.



Nelson- Popular Cannabis smoker's dream & quirky shops. Option to go on to Ainsworth hot springs for awesome scenery.