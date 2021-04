Designer fast food is an international trend that’s hit Montreal just as hard as anywhere else, but some spots go beyond trendiness. Brit & Chips is one of these places: they fry up an amazing classic British-style fish’n’chips with all the trimmings, but they also go way beyond that. The menu is full of different choices of fish and batters, and every day brings a new daily special – it could be Cajun style haddock, say, or tilapia in a quinoa batter. It’s guaranteed delicious, that’s for sure, and the golden, hand-cut fries are bar-none the best in the neighbourhood.