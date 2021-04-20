Brit & Chips
433 Rue McGill, Montréal, QC H2Y 2H1, Canada
| +1 514-840-1001
More info
Sun - Wed 11am - 10pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 11pm
Indulge Your Chippy CravingFish and chips is a well-known staple of British cuisine, and while the British troops left Canada well before the 20th century, this lovely dish still lingers in Montreal. Brit & Chips' mission is to capture as authentically as possible the experience of a good old-fashioned "chippy" and add a tiny twist of Montreal's essence. The result? A delicious selection of six types of fish dipped in just as many batters, from maple syrup to Guinness. Try the maple-syrup battered haddock with a generous side of fries and a traditional London Pride.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
about 6 years ago
Brit & Chips
Designer fast food is an international trend that’s hit Montreal just as hard as anywhere else, but some spots go beyond trendiness. Brit & Chips is one of these places: they fry up an amazing classic British-style fish’n’chips with all the trimmings, but they also go way beyond that. The menu is full of different choices of fish and batters, and every day brings a new daily special – it could be Cajun style haddock, say, or tilapia in a quinoa batter. It’s guaranteed delicious, that’s for sure, and the golden, hand-cut fries are bar-none the best in the neighbourhood.