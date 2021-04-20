Where are you going?
Brijuni Islands National Park

Brijuni, Croatia
Website
Northwest of Pula and just offshore from the seaside town of Fažana, this 14-island archipelago comprises vast meadows; forests of pine, holm oak, and laurel; rare flora like marine poppy and wild cucumber; and an ancient olive tree that’s said to be 1,600 years old. While nature is the main focus here, Brijuni was also the summer playground of former Yugoslavian president Josip Broz Tito. To learn more about the dictator, visit Veli Brijun, the park’s largest island, which is only accessible by guided tour. During the excursion, you’ll take in an exhibit about Tito as well as a safari park and zoo with exotic animals gifted to him by politicians from around the world. You’ll also see the remains of Roman villas, an ancient church with frescoes, and several dinosaur footprints.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

