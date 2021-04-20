Bridgewater Bridgewater, CT 06752, USA

At the Country Fair August and September is country fair time in rural Connecticut, and while there are lots of fairs to choose from, the Bridgewater Fair in beautiful Litchfield County is one of the best.



Held from August 17-19 this year, the Bridgewater Fair has something for everyone, from traditional fair staples like tractor pulls, livestock judging, and baking contests to more unique events like freestyle motocross, a Border Collie herding demonstration, and the popular "hot dog pig racing" that you have to see to believe.



A country fair is synonymous with delicious, calorie-rich foods, and the Bridgewater Fair offers some of the best - everything from deep-fried Oreos to piping-hot kettle corn to their famous roast beef sandwiches.



Admission to the Bridgewater Fair is $8.00 per person and a 3-day pass is reduced to $16.00, with children under 12 admitted for free. Senior citizens pay only $5.00 on Saturday and Sunday and parking is free, a rarity for events in Connecticut.



If you find yourself in the beautiful Litchfield County on August 17, 18, or 19, stop by the Bridgewater Fair for some old-fashioned country fun! It's a perfect way to start saying goodbye to summer and thinking about welcoming in the fall.